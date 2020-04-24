COVID 19: Pharmacists produce, donate hand sanitizer to Kaduna Govt

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Kaduna State council has donated hand sanitizer to Kaduna State Government in the support of the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hand sanitizers which were produced by pharmacists from Ahmadu Bello Teaching Hospital ABUTH Shika were handed over to the government by the Chairman of the council, Pharmacist Aisha Isiyaku.

The items, which were produced by the NYSC corps members in the state, include hand sanitizers, antiseptic, liquid soap, among other disinfectant materials.

Pharmacist Aisha said as people who manufacture drugs they were duty bound in this trying period to be part of the team that will help to eradicate the Coronavirus.

She assured the kaduna State Government of the readiness of Pharmacists in curtailing the spread of Coronavirus in kaduna State

Responding, kaduna State Commissioner for Health Dr .Amina Baloni described the Pharmacist’s as a leading impetus in the war against the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

She added said that the efforts of the PSN kaduna State Council since the COVID-19 broke out is a catalyst in the fight against the global pandemic.

Dr Baloni, therefore, appreciated the Pharmacist’s as a front liner in the fight against COVID-19 and promised to make judicious use of the items produced by the patriotic corps

“We appreciate you for putting innovation into action, helping us provide care to those in our communities dealing with COVID-19 by donating much-needed hand sanitizer for fighting the Pandemic “ She said

