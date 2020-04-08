COVID-19: Oil company donates medical equipment to Bauchi govt

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

AYM Shafa, an Oil Company has donated medical equipment worth about 20 million naira to support Bauchi state government in the management of coronavirus.

The Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu stated this while briefing newsmen shortly after the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela received the donation Tuesday in Bauchi.

Dr Salihu said that the donated medical equipment will assist the state government in alleviating the challenges associated with the management of patients in isolation centers.

He said, management of coronavirus required participation of all and sundry especially well to do individuals as government alone cannot provid facilities needed for tackling the virus.

“We want to register our appreciation to AYM Shafa for this humanitarian gesture, this gesture will assist us to fill in the gaps that will be created in addressing the challenges of COVID 19.

The Chief of Staff, said the donated equipments would be deployed to relevant healthcare delivery outlets to cater for the needs of the patients.

Dr Salihu pledged the readiness of the state government to ensure judicious distribution of funds and other items donated by corporate organizations and other individuals.

“ The distribution is in progress. His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has commended such initiative and has asked us to convey his appreciation to all who have donated and for those who are coming in with further donations, we will welcome them.