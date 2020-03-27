COVID-19: NSEMA assures of adequate medical facilities for IDPs

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has reassured Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) of its determination in ensuring the provision of adequate medical facilities to protect them from coronavirus especially in Kuta.

The Director General of the agency, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga gave the assurance in a press statement he issued yesterday in Minna, adding that concerted efforts were being made towards ensuring that the affected communities received required care and attention.

Inga explained that the agency\s medical team were in the IDP camp in Kuta to ensure that safety measures prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and federal government to curb possible infection of the disease.

According to him, “we understand the feelings of the youths in Shiroro Local Government Area, particularly the Concern Shiroro Youths and do apologize to them on how they feel. We wish to reiterate our commitment to ameliorating their sufferings through all necessary means”.

The agency, however, dissociated itself from a statement credited to its Public Relations Officer PRO, Hussaini Ibrahim which has ever been the position of NSEMA or the Niger State Government.

The DG reiterated the concern of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello about the challenging insecurity bedeviling some communities in the state especially in Shiroro local government area were bandits have been terrorizing the people.

He assured of boosting security operations in the affected areas.