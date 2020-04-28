COVID-19: No plan to postpone Edo, Ondo governorship polls, says INEC

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared that no decision has been taken to postpone the Edo and Ondo govemorship elections or adjust the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the said elections.

The Edo State governorship election is scheduled to hold on the l9th of September 2020, while of Ondo State is fixed for 10th October, this year.

The Prof Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC, it will be recalled, had, on 6th February 2020, released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections.

The Commission pointed out that while it is mindful of the negative impact of the Coronavirus disease, it is equally monitoring the various efforts by the Federal and State Governments. health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the spread of and eliminate COVlD-l9.

The Commission, in a statement by its

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye, explained that if and when the need arises to adjust the time table for the elections, same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner.

The Commission assured that it we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID19.

The full statement by INEC reads, “The Commission wishes to inform the general public that no decision has been taken to postpone the Edo and Ondo govemorship elections or adjust the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the said elections scheduled for l9th September and mm October 2020 respectively.

“It will be recalled that the Commission on 6th February 2020 released the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections. Since then. the timetable has not been adjusted.

“While we are mindful of the negative impact of the Coronavims disease. we are also monitoring the various efforts by the Federal and State Governments. health authorities and other stakeholders to contain the spread of and eliminate COVlD-l9.

“If and when the need arises to adjust the time table for the elections, same will be conveyed to the public in the usual manner.

“In the meantime. we will continue to study the situation carefully and cooperate with other stakeholders in the battle against COVID19”, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...