Covid-19: Niger Govt flags off distribution of items to 47,611 house holds

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Niger state government has flagged off the distribution of items to 47,611 beneficiaries in the 274 wards of the state to cushion the effects of coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the world.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello gave the disclosure yesterday during the flag off ceremony in Minna, saying that the beneficiaries of the palliative were selected from the 25 local governments of Niger state.

He assured the citizens and donors of judicious use of the funds and items donated to the state while commending the donors for the kind gesture.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government SSG, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane who explained that the items distributed to include 47,611 of semivita, pastes, 5kg of sugar, 11kg of salt, 10kg of rice and 95,222 of Noddles for the 47,611 benefitting house holds in the state.

Presenting CACOVID items to the state government, Alhaji Jamilu Mohammed Gidado said that the gesture is from the group of private sectors to assist Nigerian on the effect of Covid – 19 pandemic ravaging the glob.

Gidado charged for the good use of the items and to ensure that the real targeted groups received the materials while he apologized for the delayed in the distribution.

A beneficiary, Ramatu Ibrahim while responding on behalf of the them however expressed happiness and appreciate the donors and state government for the kind gesture while she prayed for the quick end if the pandemic.

