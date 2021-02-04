COVID-19: NGF wants states to set up centres for disease control, reveals Fayemi

Share This





















….Calls pandemic a reminder of implication of outbreaks on national security

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi has described the coronavirus pandemic, which has been ravaging the country among others, as a good reminder of the implications of public health outbreaks on national security.

This is even as Fayemi disclosed that the NGF is recommending that states should begin to think about establishing their own Centres for Disease Control to handle the issue of the pandemic.

The Chairman of NGF in a paper entitled, “The Role of Nigeria’s State Governments in Recovery Responses to COVID-19 Linked Challenges”, which he delivered at a Chatham House Event, London, UK.

The Ekiti State Governor made it clear that Nigeria needs to take the leap and gain a better level of independence, in the area of vaccine research and development and also science generally.

He stressed that another key point to note is ownershp, noting that public health is not for the health sector alone as is popularly practiced in countries including Nigeria.

In his words, “As we look forward to recovery from the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic, our approach must shift from emergency response to strengthening the resilience and sustainability of our health system.

“We must task ourselves and rethink existing assumptions and facts around financing and delivery of health care in a manner that guarantees we build back better.

“This requires adequate funding of the health sector. We have begun to advocate for increased investment in health security and public health emergencies by State Governments.

“In Ekiti State for example, our capital budget for health in 2021 increased by 250% above 2020 figures. Our new four-year strategy for the health sector has public health security as a major priority.

“At the NGF, we are recommending that states begin to think about establishing their own Centres for Disease Control.

“In the medium to long term, we must begin to think strategically about the future of public health security and therefore explore the potential of in-country manufacturing of approved vaccines, following technology transfer.

“The pandemic is a good reminder of the implications of public health outbreaks on national security.

“We must take the leap and gain a better level of independence, in the area of vaccine research and development but also science generally.

“Another key point to note is ownership. Public health is not for the health sector alone as is popularly practiced in countries including Nigeria.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is perhaps our biggest lesson around this, as the pandemic has affected all spheres of the economy.

“Nigeria now has a National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) that includes a multi-sectoral approach to prepare for and respond to disease outbreaks.

“Every sector must now contribute to ensuring health security and this is not limited to the provision of funds alone. Many of the determinants of health are outside the health sector, and so we must have multi-sectoral leadership and response to public health emergencies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...