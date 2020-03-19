COVID-19: N/West govs shut schools March 23

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The North West Governors Forum has said schools in the region will be closed down from Monday, 23d March 2020,as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman of the Forum, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State disclosed this after an emergency meeting held in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, the decision is a joint measure to protect citizens from Covid-19.

Masari explained that the schools closure measure shall be taken by each of the states in consultation with the national examination bodies to close schools for a period of 30 days, starting from Monday, 23d March 2020

He said, sensitisation campaigns will commence to discourage large gatherings until further notice.

He also mentioned that, the Forum resolved to begin public health awareness campaigns.

“States will continue to wage aggressive campaigns to encourage citizens to uphold personal hygiene, including hand washing and environmental sanitation.”

The Governor Forum also review their security approaches in tackling the common challenges of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

Also in the decision making are Governors of Niger and Kwara States.

“The Governors have agreed on extraordinary measures to tackle the menace of banditry. We will jointly fund operations aimed conclusively at addressing the challenges from the criminal elements.”

Present at the meeting were Governors of Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara and Niger States respectively. Kano State Governor was represented by his Deputy while that Kwara State gave his consent via telephone.