Covid-19: Ministry inaugurates new task team to generate massive awareness

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry Works and Housing, Babangida Hussaini has given a strong warning to those violating the Covid 19 Prevention protocols in the Ministry to desist from such or stay away from the Ministry.

The Permanent Secretary gave warning yesterday, while inaugurating a Ministerial and Departmental Task Team on Covid-19.

Babangida said that the task team was to ensure compliance with prescribed preventive measures and curtailing the spread of Covid-19 Virus, adding that every aspect of Covid-19 control mechanism and crowd control must be adopted and enforced.

He also urged the newly inaugurated task team to generate massive awareness campaign on the consequences of the breach of prescribed Covid-19 preventive Protocols and put in place adequate sanctions against violators.

The Permanent Secretary noted with concern the spike in number of Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks and tasked the team to save the government from unnecessary expenses associated with uncontrolled spread of the pandemic.

“Lives of Nigerians are considered very important by the government”.

He ordered that henceforth, the team should monitor staff’ and visitors’ compliance to the protocols and punish offenders to deter others.