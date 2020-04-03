COVID-19: Military provides additional centre, trains 80 medical personnel

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In its determination to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Nigerian Armed Forces said it has provided an additional isolation and treatment centre, located at the Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Navy Town, Ojo in Lagos.

This addition brings the number to 18 centres.

Speaking on Friday, while giving update on the preparedness of the military to address the challenges posed by coronavirus, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, added that 80 medical personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are being trained to manage COVID-19 cases.

“The personnel are being trained in batches and would soon be deployed to the various units they would serve. In addition, the recalling of retired Armed Forces medical personnel is in progress.

“Currently, Nigerian Air Force is operating at full capacity, its Liquefied Oxygen (LOX) Plant at the 103 Strike Group (103 STG) at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Yola. The plant is on 24 hours operation to ensure uninterrupted production of pure Liquefied Oxygen. The Liquefied Oxygen is being gasified and will be stored in cylinders for immediate supply to isolation centres and designated hospitals as will be directed.”

Enenche, further clarified that the viral videos trending online showing men in uniform are not genuine. “The general public should please disregard these videos and consider it as actions of mischief makers who intend to tarnish the good image, integrity and sterling achievements of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”