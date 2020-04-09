COVID-19: Military provides 3 additional centres

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military said it has provided additional 3 additional facilities for isolation and treatment of Patients.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the preparedness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, to curb the pandemic, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, said the additional centres include; the Nigerian Navy Hospital Warri, the Nigerian Navy Medical Centre Borokiri Port Harcourt and Nigeria Navy Logistics School Medical Centre, Owerrinta, bringing the total to 21 Centres.

He added that the 80 Armed Forces Medical personnel who were undergoing training to provided assistance on coronavirus have completed their training and have been deployed to the various centres to provide medical support.