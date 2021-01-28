COVID-19: Maryam Abacha Varsity donates Luxurious bus to BUK

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Maryam Abacha American University (MAAUN), in collaboration with AAG-Foundation has donated a Sixty (60) Seater mercedes-benz luxurious Bus to Bayero University, Kano(BUK).

The Director Liason and International collaboration, Dr Bala Muhammad said the gesture is part of its the university’s Education Sub-Sector Support Initiative in the West African (ECOWAS/CEDEO) Sub-Region.

Presenting the vehicle to the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas yesterday, Dr Muhammad, who led the MAAUN delegation, also said the gesture was in line with the MAAUN and AAG vision of creating sustainable and smooth access to education for all.

He said the reason behind donating the bus was also aimed at boosting MAAUN effort towards ensuring a hitch-free transport system to aid effective learning and check congestion as of part renewed effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigerian universities.

“The aim of the donation is to contribute to the University efforts in improving hitch free transport systems for effective learning and helps in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic by reducing congestion,” Muhammad said.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of BUK, Prof. Sagir Adamu Abbas commended Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo for the gesture and his continued support to Bayero University Kano.

He assured that the University would make the best use of the vehicle as it would go along way in alleviating the sufferings of students in the area of transportation.

The occasion was attended by various Professors and Directors as well as other distinguished personalities from within and outside the BUK.

