COVID-19: Lottery Trust Fund donates ambulance, other items to healthcare institutions

By Paul Efiong, Abuja

The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) on Thursday in Abuja, donated some medical supplies for onward distribution to some selected healthcare institutions across the six geo-political zones of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr Bello Maigari, Executive Secretary of NLTF, said the agency found it necessary to contribute its quota to support the government and healthcare institutions in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

“The essence of the intervention is to support healthcare institutions curtail the spread of the virus in the country and to give support to the government`s efforts to serve millions of lives.

“This ground-breaking event is the third of its kind, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

“It could be recalled that we were at General Hospital Daura in Katsina State in April this year at the heat of the pandemic to commission and hand-over a well-equipped and rehabilitated COVID-19 intensive care unit to the state government, “ he said.

According to Maigari, having notice the post traumatic impact/mental disorders faced by patients of coronavirus, the agency in collaboration with the ministry of Special Duties, set up a Psycho-social treatment outpost to deal with the challenges.

While appreciating the Federal Government for the establishment of the agency, Maigari explained that the government had recognised the importance of the agency in enhancing the social wellbeing of Nigerians through investments in its various intervention projects.

The NLTF boss listed some of the medical supplies presented to include; test kits, infra-red thermometers, 95 face masks, category-1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), and a fully functional and well equipped Ambulance.

Also, Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, commended Trust Fund for supporting the Presidential Taskforce in its efforts to fight the pandemic in Nigeria.

Represented by Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health, Mustapha said the intervention would go a long way to provide the effective and safe treatment for patients.

He added that the gesture would also enforce architecture mechanisms the PTF had already in place to protect the healthcare professionals in the cause of discharging their duties.

