Covid – 19 kills one as 47 others tested positive in Jigawa

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The second wave of corona virus diseases killed an old woman in Jigawa, while 47 cases recorded within few weeks in the state.

This was confirmed by the state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru while briefing news men yesterday at government house Dutse.

He explained that, within the last three weeks,cases have surged in the state, mostly emanating from the NYSC orientation camp. Over the last seven days 47 new cases of Covid – 19 have been recorded.

Governor Badaru maintained that, all the patients are receiving treatment and doing well except one that passed away yesterday 22nd December, 2020 increasing the number of people that died due to Covid – 19 to 12 in the state and so far, the cumulative number of cases is 386.

According to him, as part of measures to reduce the spread of the virus, the state government ordered all civil servants from level 12 to below to work at home.

“Henceforth, civil servants from grade 12 below would work from home from the 24th of December for an initial period of two weeks. Personal hygiene, social distancing must be observed and facemask must be worn in public places.”he said.

He said, Other measures including compulsory use of face mask, observing social distancing, regular wash of hand and restrictions of any activities to less than fifty people in the state.

The governor, then seek support and cooperation from the people in the state for the successful fight against the spread of the virus.

