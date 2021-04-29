National News

COVID-19: Kano govt. directs civil servants to resume work

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
FEC okays poverty reduction policy
Next Article
Reps move to create special seats for women in National, State Assemblies
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.6K Followers
Attacks on IDPs camps worrisome – FG https://t.co/quN8ueJkPo
11 hours ago
Kano company to launch 10MW power from waste by 2022 https://t.co/Ezo80cwNZa
11 hours ago
Reps move to create special seats for women in National, State Assemblies https://t.co/sAE1vqkM0N
12 hours ago
COVID-19: Kano govt. directs civil servants to resume work https://t.co/NXJEVA8riA
12 hours ago
FEC okays poverty reduction policy https://t.co/4K00tE3FnE
12 hours ago
We Are Social Too