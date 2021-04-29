COVID-19: Kano govt. directs civil servants to resume work

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state government has directed all civil servants to resume work with immediate effect.

Recall that following the resurgence of COVID-19 cases between October to January in the state, the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje directed all civil servants from level 12 downward to stay at home pending the improvement of the situation.

However, the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement on Wednesday said governor Ganduje directed the affected workers to resume work.

He said Governor Ganduje gave the directive during the weekly state Executive Council Meeting, held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Malam Garba explained that the measure followed successes recorded in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state in the last three months.

The commissioner also stated that permanent secretaries and heads of heads of extra ministerial department and agencies are, by this directive, requested to ensure that there is compliance to government COVID-19 protocols and regulations in their work places.

Workers in Kano were directed to stay at home since January 18, following upsurge in cases of the disease.