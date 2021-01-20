COVID-19: Kano govt directs all civil servants to stay at home

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano state government has directed all civil servantsin the to stay at home, following the resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Recall that the state government had recently ordered civil servants from level 12 downwards to stay at home, due to increasing cases of the infection in the state.

Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this also announced the imposition of a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state.

He said that all civil servants in the state have been directed to stay at home pending further instruction.

Garba said the decision was taken, following increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

The commissioner also said that the measure was part of decisions taken at a stakeholders meeting, held at the Africa House, Kano on Monday.

Malam Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as the healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulama to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

He also warned that security agents who were part of the stakeholders meeting would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...