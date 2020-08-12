Covid-19: Kaduna residents dump Face mask

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Despite the rising number in confirmed coronavirus cases in Kaduna state, most residents have developed indifference attitude towards face masks as they go about their businesses.

Investigation by People’s Daily revealed that residents along the popular Ahmadu Bello Way in Kaduna North Local Government Area are seen walking freely without face masks.

Similarly, at the Refinery Junction in Chikun Local Government Area people were also sighted walking freely without face masks.

Going by our Correspondent’s calculations it is only two out of ten residents wear face masks, and mostly are of elderly group.

A report from Samaru in Sabon-Gari Local Government Area, indicated that the scenario is the same as people seems to be gradually forgotten wearing of face masks.

More worrisome is that social distancing in public places is also fading as if the coronavirus pandemic has abruptly come to an end.

A Toyota Hiace public bus which supposed to carry two passengers per row, now carries four and hiked the fares.

Prior to the coronavius pandemic, a journey from the Shiekh Abubakar Gumi market to Sabo usually cost N100 but now is N200. It is the same scenario in all parts of the metropolis.

A resident, Aliyu Umar, when asked why he is not wearing a face mask said there is nothing like coronavirus, but a conduit pipe to siphons public funds by few individuals.

In the same vein, Hajya Hauwa Balarabe, who was one of passengers overloaded in a bus and not wearing face mask, said death will come whenever it is her time, so she can’t inconvenience herself with wearing mask or joined a long queue waiting for a bus.

However, a medical practitioner in a private hospital, Dr Amina Lukeman, expressed dismay over the sudden development, saying people without masks are endangering other people’s lives.

She lamented people flouting safety guidelines put in place to check the spread of covid-19.

