COVID-19: JNI pledges to consolidate govt efforts

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The Chairman, Plateau State Chapter of Jama’atu Nasril Islam His Royal Highness Dr Muhammad Sambo Haruna, Emir of Wase, has expressed readiness of the institution to consolidate on the efforts of Plateau State government on measures it has taken to contain possible outbreak and spread of the novel Corona virus pandemic in the state.

his is coming shortly after the National headquarters of the JNI and the Nigeria Supreme council for Islamic Affairs conveyed messages of sympathy and support to the Federal

Government and the entire citizens of the country over the outbreak of Covid-19 and urged all adherents to unanimously cooperate with the authorities and health workers in order to curb the spread of the disease among members of the public.

The JNI also advised Muslims faithfuls to commit the development to prayers and seek divine intervention toward granting relief and easing the hardships caused by the dreadful pandemic across the globe.

Sambo said “JNI in Plateau State notes with satisfaction, the proactive measures being put in place by the Lalong led administration to safeguard the lives of the citizens at this seeming most trying moments, that soughts for understanding, perseverance and unalloyed support.

“While commending the government for the existing strides, we call on the Muslim Ummah in the state to fully comply with the authorities to ease war against Covid-19 as a sovereign institution”.