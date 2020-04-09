COVID – 19: Jigawa yet no confirm case – Gov Badaru

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru said, though there are confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in Bauchi and Daura in Katsina state, but there is no single confirmed case in Jigawa state.

Governor Badaru disclosed this yesterday while fielding questions from journalists during visit to the isolation centres in the state.

He explained that, Jigawa state government already embarked on proactive measures including provision of 300 beds capacity isolation centres, closure of boarders with neighbouring states engagement of both traditional and religious leaders for enlightement campaign and released of funds for the procurement of ventilators, hand sanitizers, face mask, protectective gown among other equipments.

“We have built 20 bed capacity isolation centre in Dutse, 24 capacity bed isolation centre at Rasheed Shikoni specialist hospital and converting Yakubu Gawon NYSC orientation camp to 250 bed capacity isolation centre” he said.

Governor Badaru maintained that, as another case confirmed in Daura Katsina state, screening measures enforced in Jigawa/Daura boarder as the victim confirmed his interactive with many people around the area.

He then commended the task force committee and entire people in the state for their support and cooperation towards state government effort to fight against the pandemic.