Covid -19 : Jigawa records 15 days without new case, workers‎ to resume duty

From Mika’il Tsoho, Duutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru said, as of yesterday Tuesday, the state has recorded 15 days without new case of corona virus.

Governor Badaru dropped the hint yesterday while briefing news men at government house Dutse.

The governor also ordered the civil servants with level 12 to above to resume duty from monday 6th July, 2020.

“Today we have achieved another success in fight against the spread of covid – 19 as we witness 15 days with no new cases recorded.

“Therefore with this new development we ordered all civil servants with level 12 to above to resume work on next monday 6th July, 2020,” gov Badaru said.

According to him, the state government prepared all general hospitals across the state to commence taking sample of suspected cases and forwarded it to testing laboratory in state capital.

Governor Badaru also announced the shutdown of Shuwarin market till further notice.

He said, the Shawarin market was closed due to non compliance with preventive measures given to them by the state covid -19 task force committee.

He then warned the leadership of other markets to comply with measures otherwise to face a similar decision taken on Shuwarin market.

