COVID – 19: Jigawa re-extend stay at home by 2 weeks

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state government has announced the re-extending of stay at home by another two weeks to all workers in the state.

The state commissioner for health Dr Abba Zakari dropped the hint while briefing news men on the update of COVID – 19 cases in the state.

He explained that, about 324 peoples contacted while 49 sample for test and only one returned positive with 26 sample waiting for the result.

Dr Zakar maintained that, the state government already provided isolation centres of over 300 beds capacity in the state.

According to him, the condition of one confirmed victim from Kazaure local government who was transferred to isolation centre in Dutse and other victim recieved from Kano are getting better.

The commissioner also announced the donation from partners under leadership of United Bank for Africa, Dangote foundation, Mr Lee group and China.

The then commended the donors both individuals and companies and assured appropriate use of the items.

