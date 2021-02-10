Covid 19: Jigawa govt reacts to presidential task force committee

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state government said, nobody contacted them before announcing Jigawa among the most risk state on Covid – 19 by the Presidential task force.

The permanent secretary Jigawa state ministry of health Dr Salisu Mu’azu disclosed this while briefing news men yesterday in Dutse the state capital.

“On the announcement made by the presidential task force on Covid – 19, nobody contacted state task force committee as well as nobody contacted state ministry of health to know the situation in the state” he said.

He explained that, the Covid – 19 protocols measures was announced by the Federal government to be enforce by the Nigerian police force while state government is doing all it’s best on enlighten the public.

Dr Salisu Mu’azu added that, over 6,130 people are tested, 517 confirmed positive while 13 people died as a result of the pandemic.

According to him, out of total 517 confirmed cases 41 are doctors whom one of them died as a result.

He then called on the people in the state to continue observing all covid -19 protocols including social distancing, use of facemark, regular wash of hand among other measures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...