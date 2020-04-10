COVID-19: Gov. Tambuwal extends ban on Inter-State with two weeks

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed that the ban on inter-state movement will continue for another period of two weeks.

This was disclosed by Tambuwal during a consultative meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar and other stakeholders on Thursday in Sokoto.

The meeting was convened to review the subsisting ban after they received a situation report on the state’s response to the disease from the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ali Inname.

According to Dr Inname who briefed journalists after the meeting, the state government, in addition to directing all staff on levels 12 and below to work from home during the extension period, appealed to citizens to stay clear of assembling in large numbers for the purpose of merry making in celebration of any kind.

He said the governor expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic at bay in the state within the period under review.

Tambuwal also extended appreciation to the security agencies in the state for tackling those wanting to breach the lockdown.

Before the stakeholders meeting went into a closed-door session, Governor Tambuwal appealed to the people of the state to know that the disease is real.

He asked them to step up surveillance as the disease is getting high in neighbouring Niger Republic, thus the need for citizens of the state to desist from traveling to the Republic until the situation becomes normal.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar also expressed gratitude to the governor and reiterated to the people that the disease is real.

He enjoined people to be vigilant and prayerful “as prayer is the shield of the believer”.

The Sultan advised the people of the state to maintain personal hygiene, social distance, read and acquire information about the disease.

“Those trying to go against the restriction of movement aren’t doing anybody any good. We should all take care and take note that the disease is real,” the monarch noted.

He also advised the state government, should partial lockdown become necessary, to ensure that there is lot of food and other germane issues- Ramadan, scarcity of foodstuffs, nightly congregational prayers and others should be taken into consideration and people’s opinion sought.