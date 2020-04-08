COVID – 19: Gov Badaru extends stay at home work by two weeks

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state governor Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar Badaru has added more two weeks for civil servants to stay at home.

Governor Badaru dropped the hint while briefing news men yesterday in Dutse the state capital adding that the civil servants will remain at home till 21st April 2020.

He explained that, with the increase number of confirmed cases in the country the state government decided to take additional measures in order to prevent the spread to the state.

The governor said, the status quo remains on the closure of schools, closure of borders with other states and the suspension of all ceremonies.

According to him, his administration has procured ventilators, and have scaled up isolation centre to 300 bed capacity by utilizing three star hotel and Yakubu Gawon NYSC orientation camp.

He said, Jigawa state government is working with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to convert gene experts machines to covid 19 testing kits, which would solve the problem with regards to testing of the diseases.