COVID-19 Fund: Account to Ondo people, not NGO, PDP replies Akeredolu

Share This





















…..Wants EFCC to intervene

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship Election has described the excuse by the Ondo Governor, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu that he submitted the account of the spending of COVID-19 response funds to an Abuja based Non-Governmental Organization as self-indicting.

The PDP Campaign Council for Ondo election said this in a statement yesterday by the Chairman of its, Publicity Sub-Committee Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The response by Governor Akeredolu, the PDP said, has only muddled up statutory financial accounting system by referring the people of Ondo to an NGO in Abuja.

The PDP campaign council has therefore invited the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence investigation into the handling of the Ondo COVID-19 funds now that Governor Akeredolu has failed to give proper account as demanded by the Ondo people.

The PDP Campaign Council beratef the Ondo state governor for seeking to drag in an NGO as a cover to evade answering to queries put to him by the Ondo people who are demanding a detailed public account of the COVID-19 intervention funds following allegations of diversions by officials of his self-serving administration and urge Akeredolu to account to the people.

The PDP statement said, “It is sickening that Governor Akeredolu seeks to confuse the citizens of Ondo state by referring to a bank account he claimed to have sent to an NGO, which provides no proofs of actual item purchases as well as actual delivery of materials and services for payments.

“We invite Nigerians and the Ondo people to note that Governor Akeredolu’s self-serving administration has failed to account to the people on the management of the fund, having failed to show the term of expenditures, approving details; quantity and quality of products and services paid for; as well as confirmation of actual delivery for payments made.

“The response by Governor Akeredolu has only muddled up statutory financial accounting system by referring the people of Ondo to an NGO in Abuja.

“Our campaign therefore invites the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence investigation into the handling of the Ondo COVID-19 funds now that Governor Akeredolu has failed to give proper account as demanded by the Ondo people”, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...