COVID 19: Fintiri warns residents of new strain in Adamawa

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola

The Adamawa state Governor has expressed concern on the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic putting the state on notice of possible new restrictions to avert its spread.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri made this development public through a press release issued in Yola Wednesday stressing that government is not leaving anything to chance at tackling the spike of the pandemic.

In the release signed by his press secretary,Humwashi Wonosikou,Governor Fintiri warns residents to ensure use of face mask,avoid crowded places,frequent washing of hands and use of sanitizers,while also observing social distancing and to only travel when necessary.

“With the confirmation by health Authorities that Nigeria has entered the second wave of the pandemic that changed developments across the world for much of 2020,Government has resolved to ensure citizens observe the protocols of COVID 19 for their own good.

“The best thing for both public health and the economy is for residents to respond to the new measures necessary to stem the tide for swift and decisive action is now and we can not afford to be slow”.The release sated.

Governor Fintiri stressed the need for cooperation and understanding from all especially club owners,event centres and those operating businesses at night urging them to close their premises by 10.00PM in the good interest of the public.

“The new strain of Coronavirus which is spreading faster calls for the understanding and cooperation of all to stop the virus”.The statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...