COVID-19 : FG reduces price of NPK fertiliser to N5,000 per bag

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The federal government of Nigeria has reduced the price of NPK Fertilizer from N5,500 to N5,000 per 50kg bag.

This was announced by the chairman of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, Governor Muhammad Abubakar Badaru while briefing newsmen yesterday in government house Dutse.

He explained that the effort is part of the palliative measures introduced by President Muhammad Buhari to provide relief to Nigerian farmers on account of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

“The market price for sale of PFI NPK 20.10.10 fertilizer to farmers and other end-users has been reduced from N5,500 to N5,000 per 50kg bag” he said.

According to governor Badaru, from 2016 to 2019 the presidential PFI delivered about 19 million 50kg bags of NPK 20.10.10 fertilizer from 22 blending plants across 13 states.

The governor maintained that, the preparation of 2020 PFI program is well underway, with commencement production of 29 participating blending plants across 15 states and releases for sale of over 1.4 million bags of NPK fertilizer to agro-dealers and other fertilizer distributors.

He assured Nigerians that despite the constraints of COVID – 19 Pandemic, Presidential PFI will continue to provide a sufficient volume of fertilizers for the wet season farming.