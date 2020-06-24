COVID-19: Establishment of Community Support Centres sacrosanct – Health Council declares

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Worried by community transmission of coronavirus, the National Council on Health (NCH), has declared that the establishment of Community Support Centres (CSCs) is sacrosanct to curb the pandemic.

The body added that the Centres should be managed by states to make it effective.

This resolved was reached yesterday in Abuja, during its virtual emergency meeting.

The National Council on Health is the highest policy making body on matters relating to health in Nigeria, chaired by the Minister of Health and membership consisting of Minister of State for Health, State Commissioners of Health in the 36 states and Secretary of Health and Human Services Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory, with the Permanent Secretary as Secretary of Council.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting indicated that the NCH resolved to step down the Draft Guideline on Basic Health Care Provision Fund, which was earlier scheduled for presentation to council to a later time after carrying out necessary consultations.

“Council opined that the development of the Health Sector COVID- 19 Pandemic Response Action Plan and the proposed establishment of Community Support Centres (CSCs) in the first instance, in high burden states of Lagos, Kano and the FCT, aimed towards reducing community transmission of COVID-19.

“Council also noted the progress of work/support by all stakeholders and challenges encountered in the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic across the states of the federation.”

