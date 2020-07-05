COVID-19: Ebonyi indigenes in diaspora hold vigils for Gov. Umahi’s recovery

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in Diaspora (AESID) world-wide has extended its heartfelt sympathy to the governor of Ebonyi state, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, who recently announced that he tested positive to the Coronavirus on the wee hours of Saturday, July 4th, 2020.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, signed by the President, World-wide of AESID, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, expressed shock and prayed that pandemic be successfully managed and further spread curbed in Ebonyi state, Nigeria and in the world generally.

While wishing governor Umahi a speedy recovery, Amb. Oluchukwu, commended the governor for handing over the affairs of governance of Ebonyi state to his deputy, Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, to lead the frontline coordination of the battle to contain and manage further spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the state.

The statement said: “Even as we were astonished when he(Governor Umahi) personally broke the news on the social media that the results from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that he and some of his close aides also tested positive to COVI-19, we are gladdened by the disposition of his faith that all affected persons will soon test negative to the virus. Like the world already is aware; testing positive to the deadly pandemic is actually not a death sentence.

“While assuring that we have His Excellency, the Governor and all the affected aides in our esteemed prayers and wishing him and others a very speedy recovery to enable him continue to pilot the affairs of governance of our dear state, we also commend him for handing over the affairs of governance of the State to his Deputy, Barr. Eric Kelechi Igwe to lead the frontline coordination of the battle to contain and manage further spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus which is already at community transmission level in our dear state.”

The association urged every Ebonyian to take the NCDC warnings and protocols very seriously, abide strictly by them and support all efforts by government at all levels in Nigeria in the sustained fight against the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

"It is our earnest desire therefore that the pandemic be successfully managed and further spread curbed in our dear state by all concerned just as we urge every Ebonyian to take the NCDC warnings and protocols very seriously, abide strictly by them and support all efforts by government at all levels in Nigeria in the sustained fight against the dreaded COVID-19 virus. It is real and it has come to stay!

“May God Almighty continue to uplift our dear state as the salt of the Nation.”

