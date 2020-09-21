COVID-19: Ebonyi Govt. lifts restrictions on weddings, others

Share This





















Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has lifted restrictions placed on public burials, wake-keeps, weddings, conferences, meetings, festivals, religious services, among others in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that restrictions were placed on such activities in the state since March, due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic across the country and the globe.

The lifting of the restrictions was contained in a statement signed by Mr Uchenna Orji, State Commissioner for Information and Orientation and made available to NAN on Sunday.

Orji said that the measure was in furtherance to the state’s post COVID-19 economic recovery plans.

“It’s also in the exercise of the powers conferred on the governor by the state’s Coronavirus and other Dangerous Disease and Related Matters Law 005 of 2020 and other relevant laws.

“It is also subject to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 protocols and other directives of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19,” he said.

The commissioner said that closure of public places such as event centres, bars worship centres, educational institutions, public parks, night clubs, cinemas among others had been lifted. NAN

“All restrictions on conduct of business and commercial activities are hereby rescinded.

“Regulations on wearing of facemasks, hand washing, use of hand sanitisers, observance of social distancing among others, are still in force in public places, events and gatherings,” he said.

He further disclosed that the governor charged security agencies and public office holders especially Chairmen of Local Government Areas and Coordinators of Development Centres, to enforce subsisting regulations.

“These are regulations contained in the proclamation hereof, in the interest of the safety and health of our people,” he added. (NAN)

