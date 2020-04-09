COVID-19: DisCos back FG on two months free electricity

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

As part of the palliative measures to cushion the effects of the ravaging Coronavirus, the Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) yesterday agreed to supply free electricity to all Nigerians for two months.

The DisCos under the umbrella of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) said, the action was necessary because of the challenging effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the economic and daily lives of the customers.

In a statement by the Executive Director, Research & Advocacy, ANED & Spokesman for all the DisCos, Barr. Sunday Oduntan, the companies said, “in fulfilment our commitments to the nation, we hereby align ourselves with the efforts of the National Assembly and the Federal Executive to mitigate the hardships that are currently being borne by our customers and other citizens all over the country.

“We commend the Federal Legislators, the Executive arm and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for their initiative and we are committed to working with them to ensure more efficient power supply within this difficult period, as the nation battles with the ravages of COVID-19.

“We are also completely aligned with the plans to ensure palliative measures, including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months, to make life easier, during the lockdown period. Details of implementation to come soon.

“Again, as a key utility player in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), we hereby reiterate our commitment to improving service delivery to the nation during this pandemic period and thereafter.

Please stay home and stay safe,” the statement said.