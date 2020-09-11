Covid – 19 DFID sensitizes 180 Jigawa Principals/managers on prevention measures

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

As part of its effort to support the social well-being of Jigawa citizens through promoting education, health and agricultural sectors, the Department of International Development (DFID) through lafiya programme organised a one sensitization meeting for 180 senior secondary school principals and managers on how to prevent themselves and students against the infection of Covid – 19.

The meeting which was held at manpower development institute Dutse comprised entire nine secondary school zones across the 27 local government areas in the state.

Speaking during the meeting the state team leader Lafiya programme Dr Abdullahi Maiwada said, this is part of DFID effort through its programme Lafiya programme to support Jigawa state on fight against the spread of the pandemic.

He explained that, the meeting will equip the participants with more measures in protecting themselves their teachers and students from the infection of the new diseases.

According to him, lafiya programme trained various group across the state including Journalists, CSOs, health personnels, traditional rulers,environmentalists on how to prevent themselves and to stop the spread of covid – 19.

While making his remarks, the state commissioner for education Alhaji Lawan Yunusa Danzomo commended the Lafiya programme for organising the meeting.

He then urged the participants to use the skills acquired during the meeting and extended it to others teachers and students for a successful manage of the pandemic across the schools in the state.

