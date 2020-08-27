Covid-19: DFID commences training of 17,000 stakeholders in Jigawa

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Department for International Development through it programme (Lafiya Programme) has commenced the training of 17,000 stakeholders on how to prevent and protect themselves and other public from covid-19 infection.

This was announced by the State Team Leader of Lafiya programme Dr Abdullahi Maiwada at the training of Diseases Surveillance and notification officer (DSN) as well and laboratory technician/scientist on sample collection held yesterday at manpower development institute Dutse

He explained that the training which was organised by Jigawa state government and sponsored by Lafiya programme aimed at improving testing capacity from 20 to 100 samples per day in the state.

“the objectives of the training of laboratory staffs is to exposed to them the correct process of collecting, packaging and transporting the samples of covid – 19 cases” he said.

Dr Maiwada maintained that, Lafiya programme with support of DFID already trained journalists, CSOs traditional leaders and environmentalist and health workers across the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to him, by next month September, lafiya programme will commence the training of 12,000 Jakadan Lafiya community volunteers across the 27 local government.

He then urged the participants to properly apply the skills acquired during the training and improve testing capacity of covid – 19 cases in Jigawa state.

