COVID-19: DEPOWA distributes food items 2000 Military families, widows of fallen heroes

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Over 2000 military families residing at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Mabilla Barracks and the National Defence College Quarters, within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja have benefited from the food package distributed by the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA).

A statement issued yesterday by Brigadier General, Benard Onyeuko, Acting Director,

Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the beneficiaries were the wives of serving personnel and widows of fallen military personnel in the barracks.

“The gesture was also extended to teaching and non-teaching staff of DEPOWA Schools, as well as Instructors of DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre, Abuja.

“The items include bags of Sermovita and customized Hand-Sanitizers produced by DEPOWA Skills Acquisition Centre.

“The charitable initiative by DEPOWA was to cushion the economic effect of stay at home order of the Federal Government (FG), with the lockdown of FCT, Lagos and Ogun States to checkmate the spread of corona virus pandemic in the nation.”

Speaking during the distribution of the food items to the beneficiaries, the President of DEPOWA, Dr (Mrs) Omobolanle Olonisakin stated that the gesture was to soften the effect of the sit at home order on the barracks communities.

The DEPOWA President, who was represented by the Association’s Vice President, Mrs Grace Balogun, promised that DEPOWA would continue to support the welfare needs of barracks women, especially the widows and orphans of fallen heroes of military and police personnel who laid down their lives serving their fatherland.