COVID-19: Delta records 2 new cases, monitors 140 contacts

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Government has announced that the state has recorded two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Asaba.

He said that the new cases has brought the total confirmed cases in the state to six, with one death and five active cases.

Ononye said that the active cases were being treated at the Isolation Centres in the state.

He stated that the two new cases, one female and one male, were recorded at Uvwie and Udu Local Government Areas of the state.

The commissioner further disclosed that all the patients were doing very well and urged Deltans with symptoms of the COVID-19 like fever, malaria, catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing and loss of appetite to report to the nearest government hospital for medical evaluation and possible testing.

He that “all the patients of the active cases are in stable condition and are receiving treatment from our team of medical professionals at our isolation centres across the state.

“We have 11 persons quarantined in our holding centres, while 140 contacts are being monitored across the state.

“There is ongoing active case search in the local government areas and we urge persons with symptoms of Respiratory Tract Infection like fever, nasal catarrh, cough, chest pain, difficulty in breathing/ tightness in the chest or loss of appetite to report to any nearest government hospital for medical evaluation.”

He thanked Deltans for their continued support for the lockdown and urged them to remain obedient to government stay-at-home directive,

Ononye also called on them to ensure regular hand washing and respiratory hygiene and maintaining of Social / Physical distancing at all times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...