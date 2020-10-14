Covid-19: CSOs partner USAID to curb community spread

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In their determination to curb the spread of coronavirus, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) partnered United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to curb the spread of the virus across the country.

The CSOs included; Widows and Orphans Empowerment Organisation (WEWE), the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) and the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN).

The CSOs are in partnership with the USAID E-WASH program to carry out activities to stem the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in E-WASH partner states and Abuja.

The USAID E-WASH CSO COVID-19 Prevention Campaign is aimed at providing improved access to accurate information on COVID-19 prevention, addressing the rise in the dissemination of fake news and stigmatization of COVID-19 survivors.

The partnership is aimed at strengthening federal government and E-WASH partner states COVID-19 prevention campaigns and strategies through strategic communication and advocacy; deepening the partnerships with national and local media to increase access to quality information, and leveraging digital technologies to stem the pandemic.

Speaking at the partnership which took place virtually yesterday, WEWE Executive Director, Josephine Ogazi, averred that one of the important measures in stemming the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic is proper hand hygiene practices.

“Part of WEWE’s activities would be geared towards informing and motivating more frequent and regular hand hygiene practices by drawing on the support of the federal and state ministries on risk communication activities and addressing gaps in risk communication on WASH as it pertains to the spread of COVID prevention in the Federal Capital Territory”.

“COVID-19 is preventable, it is preventable if we join hands together to observe simple rules laid down by the NCDC,” said NEWSAN Executive Director, Mathew Agboro.

He added that NEWSAN will work in partnerships with national and local media to increase access to quality information and leverage digital technologies to fight the pandemic in Delta state.”

On her part, National Amirah for FOMWAN, said that “FOMWAN recently embarked on a sensitization program Pyata in Niger state to sensitize over 200 people on the precautions and hygiene measures they can take in preventing COVID-12.”

She said FOMWAN will support the government’s efforts on hygiene promotion, social distancing and adaptation of risk communication to suit risk fragile communities in Niger State.

