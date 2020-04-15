COVID-19 control: Yobe creates sub-committees, directs complete closure of all border entry points

Share This





















From Ucche Uche, Damaturu

In a renewed effort to ensure proper and complete control over the eventual spread of the dreaded covid-19 pandemic in the state, Yobe state has announced a complete closure of all entry points into the state and established two sub-committees to ensure compliance with directive.

The committee on security lockdown and enforcement and another committee charged with the responsibility to ensure proper distribution of material received as donations to the state

The directive however exempts those in essential services like the oil tanker driver, those conveying medical and food supplies, among others.

Also on the need to have a medical testing in the state capital, the committee has resolved to upgrade the molecular laboratory in state specialist hospital into a medical accreditation by the Nigerian center for disease control as the committee is putting all the necessary requirements for the accreditation to be met.