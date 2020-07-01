COVID-19: Community involvement crucial in facilitating reopening of schools – Expert

Share This





















Abuja, June 30, 2020(NAN) Public Health specialist, Dr Patrick Chinedu has said that community involvement is crucial in facilitating the reopening of schools amidst the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic Nigeria.

Chinedu told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja, that leveraging community involvement would build trust and also play a vital role in facilitating the reopening process and in shaping Public perceptions on the long run.

NAN, reports that following a briefing by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the Federal Government of Nigeria has approved reopening of schools only for students in graduating classes.

Student in primary 6, J.S.S.3 and S.S.3 are free to resume classes in preparation for their passing out examinations, while the rest of the students should remain at home in the meantime.

All Daycare and Primary Schools are to remain closed until further evaluation.

Secondary and Tertiary Schools remain closed while arrangements would be made for existing JSS3 and SS3 students to resume as soon as possible in preparations for exams.

The expert said that effectively responding to health crises required localised efforts to work with communities affected by the crisis.

“Moving quickly to establish regular communication channels and messages focused on facts and key messages can help manage fear during response as well as facilitate school reopening.”(NAN)

