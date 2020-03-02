COVID-19: Buhari should address Nigerians, says PDP

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry at President Muhammadu Buhari’s delay in addressing “heightening national anxieties” since the detection of the deadly COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The PDP said this in a statement yesterday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

The leading opposition party described as absolute leadership failure that Mr. President has not considered it imperative to show concern by “directly addressing a panic-stricken nation even in the face of escalated national trepidations and conflicting reports”.

The PDP charged President Buhari to wake up and treat the COVID-19, deservedly, as a looming national disaster, which requires a prompt and full Presidential involvement at the top level.

The party noted that at a critical time like this, Mr. President ought to be at the forefront in shouldering responsibility.

“A Presidential address would have reassured the people, reinforced government direction and multi-sectoral intervention for concerted effort to contain the scourge’, it said.

The PDP declared that the quickest expectation of the average Nigerians is that the Federal Government should immediately step its emergency response system to calm the pervading fear among Nigerians.