Covid-19: Benue to conduct post mortem on suspected dead victim

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Benue State Action Committee on Coronavirus also known as Covid-19, has concluded plans to conduct a post- mortem examination on a dead person suspected to have died of the coronavirus disease at Okpoga in Okpokwu local government area of the state.

A member of the state action committee on Covid-19 and state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Addingi disclosed this in a text message to our correspondent in Makurdi yesterday.

It was gathered from locals in Okpoga headquarters of Okpokwu local government area, that a middle aged man who hailed from the axis, had returned from a nearby foreign country last week and went into self-Isolation.

It was further learnt that the suspected victim allegedly began to manifest symptoms of coronavirus disease and was taken to the General hospital Okpoga, where the resident doctor examined him and later referred him to Teaching hospital Makurdi, but he preferred to be admitted at St. Mary Hospital Okpoga when he later died.

However, Mrs. Addingi explained that the committee could not ascertain whether the person died of the Coronavirus disease hence Covid:19 test was conducted before his demise.

“What I heard is that a case of Covid 19 was discovered in Okpoga, Benue state on Sunday. The young man came back from Ghana, went to his village and spent six days in his home town in Edumoga, so he fell sick and went to General hospital Okpoga, where he was referred to St. Mary’s Hospital Okpoga and was admitted but decided to go to Abuja.

“Unfortunately , the family while taking him to Abuja, he died on the way .We need to interact with his mum who was taking him to Abuja

“We cannot certify that he died of Covid -19 since he was not tested.But the committee has decided that we can do a post -mortem examination”, Addingi said