Covid-19: Benue Govt House Staff, security operatives, journalists to undergo mandatory testing

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

As palpable fear grips Benue State Government House over the declaration of wife of the Governor Samuel Ortom as Coronavirus positive, all staff, security operatives as well as journalists covering the seat of power are to undergo mandatory testing.

This is just as Governor Samuel Ortom has since gone into isolation expecting to be tested for a third time.

Our reporter gathered that a circular was issued yesterday, directing all staff of Government House and security operatives covering Government House to undergo compulsory Covid 19 test.

According to the circular, ‘all Journalists covering activities in Government House are also, required to undertake the test.

Our correspondent observed that staff who turned up for the test at the clinic were given forms to fill. When Journalists went, they were told that the forms had finished.

In the same vein, the State Action Committee on Covid -19 has opened a testing center at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH.

A member of the Committee and Publicity Secretary of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP Bemgba Iortyom in a statement yesterday, said the testing will be free and enjoined all members of the public to avail themselves for testing.

