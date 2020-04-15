COVID-19: Bafarawa wants civil servants part income as palliative for Nigerians affected by lockdown order

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has urged both public and civil servants to own up part of their earning for onward sharing to those whose their livelihoods has been affected while obeying sit-at-home order.

Bafarawa made this assertion while speaking with Journalists in Sokoto, on the socio-economic effect that may arose as a result of continuing lockdown order of the Federal Government as part of efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic.

He said while the wealthy Nigerians and government are contributing their quota, civil servants at various levels of government should be requested tp own up a little percentage of their salary to bolster these efforts.

“No amount is too little or too much towards this onerous task of being our brothers’ keepers. The lockdown has virtually affected various businesses as well as productive and consumptive patterns of many Nigerians.” He said.

The former governor also charged Nigerians to be resilience in surviving the lockdown measures imposed by the Federal Government while making efforts to curtail the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“As a matter of fact, there have been a lot of remarkable efforts on the part of the Federal, States and Local Governments to ensure that the total shut down does not cause great socio-economic disparity.

“I urged the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 to step up various strategies and fashion out ways of generating more resources so that they are fully harmonized and well accounted for and channeled to Nigerians who are at home obeying government’s orders.

“These strategies if evolved would help calm frayed nerves of Nigerians who appears restless and hungry

Even on the face of such situation, many Nigerians would in reality, appreciate the concern of the government in ensuring that efforts are geared toward helping people to have some basic necessities of life.”

Bafarawa also called on the Federal Government to open up other avenues of generating more resources interms of funds, among other materials needed for helping Nigerians who are finding it difficult to survive under such unusual lockdown to provide succor to them.

The former governor however pleaded with Nigerians to as part of efforts to curtail the widespread of the outbreak adhere to the World Health Organisation preventive specifications of social distancing, ensuring personal hygiene and using face masks at all time.

He also called pn religious leaders to refrain themselves from meddling in scientific conclusions they do not have knowledge in while addressing their followers.