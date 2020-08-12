Covid-19: As Jigawa records 23 days no new case, gov Badaru flag-off distribution of palliatives

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Jigawa state Governor Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru said, as of yesterday Tuesday Jigawa recorded 23 days without single case of Covid19 in the state.

Governor Badaru dropped the hint yesterday while flagging up of the distribution of palliatives to all the deserving beneficiaries across the entire 27 local government areas in the state held at Tahir guest palace hotel Dutse.

According to him, there will be no discrimination in the sharing Covid19 palliatives currently stored in Dutse the state capital.

He explained that the paliatives distribution is timely considering the fact that people are in dear need of assistance, especially the less privileged members of the society.

The Governor explained that these items were donated by individuals, Federal government and other organizations among others to the needies in the state.

He said among the Items distributed there were Suger, Salt, Rice, Indonies and Pasta to mention but few. Adding that the greater percentage of the items are going to be distributed to over 49,000 beneficiaries across the state.

He said “the remaining paliatives are going to be distributed to other people with special cases.

Also the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who was represented by Lawal Ado manager of the United Bank for Africa said the distribution of paliatives is timely, therefore the beneficiaries should make use of it accordingly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...