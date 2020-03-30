COVID 19: Armed Forces earmark 17 centers across 6 geopolitical zones

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

In its determination to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Nigerian Armed Forces said it has earmarked 17 isolation and treatment centres spread across the 6 geopolitical zones of the country.

Speaking yesterday during a press briefing in Abuja, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, added that the committee is

headed by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, who is in place interfacing with all relevant Ministries, departments and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria managing the COVID 19 Pandemic.

“You may recall that on 27 March 2020, I briefed you on the highlights of the level of preparedness of the Nigerian Military in support of the Federal Government of Nigeria towards tackling the COVID 19 pandemic.

Enenche, who said the army will contribute its quota to help end the pandemic, listed the Centres to include;

South West: 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Yaba and 2 Division Hospital, Ibadan.

He said the South South will include; Military Hospital, Port Harcourt; Navy Reference Hospital, Calabar and Military Hospital, Benin.

“South East will comprise 211 Regiment Group Medical Centre, Owerri and 82 Division Military Hospital, Enugu.

“North Central will comprise of 161 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Makurdi and 22 Brigade Medical Centre, Ilorin.

“North West: 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna; 465 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Kano; 263 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Daura and 119 Composite Group Medical Centre, Sokoto.”

He said North East will include; 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Bauchi; 163 Nigerian Air Force Hospital, Yola; 7 Division Military Hospital, Maiduguri and 27 Task Force Brigade Field Ambulance, Damaturu.

“Further to this, a good number of Armed Forces of Nigerian medical personnel have been earmarked to be trained on the management of COVID 19 cases, which will be done in liaison with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

He added that about 48 Disaster Response Units of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are on notice to move in conjunction with NEMA.

“These units will handle operations other than medicals that may arise in the course of this non kinetic military operation.

“Finally, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is to implement all restriction on movement in line with the Federal Government of Nigeria. For the avoidance of doubt this include the Presidential Directive given by the President Commander In Chief, during his address to the Nation on the COVID 19 Pandemic, on 29 March 2020.”