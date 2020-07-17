Covid-19: Aisha Buhari receives donations from Chinese First Lady

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari has received donations of medical equipment from the First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, Prof. Peng Liyuan that will aid Nigeria in the fight against the Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Zhoa Yong, Deputy Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, who represented the First Lady of China, handed over the medical equipment to the First Lady of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Chinese First Lady in her message noted that solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance among countries was crucial to defeating COVID-19, hence the token of support with medical equipment from the government of China.

She said that sudden onslaught of COVID-19 has posed an enormous challenge to humanity and for countries to defeat the virus, solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance are crucial.

“At the height of China’s battle against the virus, Nigeria gave solid support to China. This expression of profound friendship will always be remembered.

“Today’s donation is a token of friendship toward Nigerian mothers, children and young people.

“China and Nigeria are strategic partners. China will continue to support Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19.

“With our hands joining together, we have full confidence to defeat this common enemy,” she said.

Peng reiterated the message of Chinese President, Xi Jinping at the Extraordinary China-Africa Summit on solidarity against COVID-19 held in June.

She said: “humanity will ultimately defeat the virus, and China, and African people are poised to embrace better days ahead.”

Receiving the items, Aisha Buhari who was represented by Hajo Sani, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs thanked Chinese First Lady for her kindgesture.

Nigerian First Lady said the donation was significant and a demonstration that the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China was growing stronger beyond international policies and being extended to local issues concerning the welfare on Nigerians.

She said the items would support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in fighting the pandemic, assuring Peng that the items would be used judiciously by getting to those they were meant for.

Mrs Buhari also appreciated the Chinese first lady for keeping to her promise, adding that she had pledged to support African First Ladies in their fight against HIV/AIDs and even extended her collaboration beyond that to the emerging issue of COVID-19.

