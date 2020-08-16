Covid – 19: ACF trains Jigawa Journalists/CSOs on palliative distribution monitoring

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

As part of its effort to strengthen social protection system, the Action Against Hunger (ACF) trained media practitioners and civil society organisations on how to track and monitor the distribution of covid-19 palliatives to the less privilege people.

The ACF project manager in the state Stella Esedunme said, the objective of the training is to boost media and CSOs skills on how to track and monitor the distribution and ensure it reach the right beneficiaries at grass root level.

Stella who described the Media and CSOs as major partners on ensuring justice, accountability and transparency said, it is right time for them to contribute their quota towards strengthening the social protection system in Jigawa state.

According to her, Media and CSOs need to go down to the communities and monitor the distribution exercise, interact with beneficiaries and come-up report.

She then called on participants to use the skills and experiences acquired during the training and ensure the palliatives reach the right beneficiaries.

It could be recall that on last tuesday the state governor Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru flag-off the distribution of palliatives to all the deserving beneficiaries across the entire 27 local government areas in the state.

The governor also confirmed that, there will be no discrimination in the sharing Covid19 palliatives in the state.

He said, the paliatives distribution is timely considering the fact that people are in dear need of assistance, especially the less privileged members of the society.

