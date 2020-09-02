COVID-19: Access bank advocates digital banking to prevent spike

Share This





















Access Bank Plc on Tuesday urged Nigerians to embrace digital channels for their monetary transactions to ensure safety and reduce cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Victor Etuokwu, the Executive Director, Retail Banking Division made the call at the opening of a new branch office in Awka, Anambra.

Etuokwu, who was represented by Mr Charles Oguibe, South East Regional Sales Director, said that digital financial services served as a preventive measure in the light of the global pandemic.

“We believe in the safety of our customers, especially during this pandemic and so we encourage everyone to transact digitally via our USSD code – *901#, mobile applications or the ATM.

“Customers can bank from anywhere by utilising digital channels to easily access their bank accounts, make payments, transfer funds, process salaries and carry out other banking transactions without visiting branches.

“This is part of efforts to ensure physical distancing which will help to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“The opening of this new branch in Awka is to get closer to our customers, provide comfortable and conducive environment where customers can feel safe and transact with ease,” he said.

The Igwe of Awka Kingdom, Dr Gibson Nwosu said that banking promotes rural development, enhance rural productive activities and improves economic status of small-scale businesses.

Nwosu, who was represented by the traditional Prime Minister of Awka Kingdom, High Chief Benjamin Okoye urged the bank to continue to contribute to the development of the host community.

Mr Jude Emecheta, the Managing Director, Anambra State Signage and Advertising Agency urged the bank to initiate loan products to help business owners affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. (NAN)

