COVID-19: 550 farmers get FG’s seed palliative in Gombe

No fewer than 550 farmers from five local government areas of Gombe State have benefitted from the Federal Government’s seed palliative.

Dr Joseph Hussaini, Director Technical Services, Gombe State Agricultural Development Programme (GADP), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Wednesday.

Hussaini said that the palliative was meant to cushion the impact of coronavirus on rural farmers.

He said that the state ADP received the seeds in July and immediately distributed them, considering the fact that many farmers had already gone far with farming activities in the state.

According to him, the seed palliative was distributed by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT)

According to him, 300 bags of 8kg of sorghum, 200 bags of 5kg of millet and 50 bags of 8kg of cowpea were made available for distribution to five local government areas of the state.

“The local governments are Yamaltu-Deba, Nafada, Shongom, Balanga and Dukku LGAs,’’ he told NAN.

