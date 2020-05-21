Covid-19: 300 trained Military medical personnel to man 21 facilities across Nigeria

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian military has said that a total of 300 medical personnel who completed their training are ready to man the 21 facilities of the military across the country.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the determination of the military to combat coronavirus, Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters,

said the available 21 medical facilities will be used as isolation and treatment centres.

He said the rising case of the virus across the country compelled the military to train more personnel including the 80 medical personnel who were concentrated in Abuja and trained on COVID-19 case Management/Infection Prevention and Control (IPC).

“Due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, it was considered necessary to train additional personnel in selected Hospitals across the Armed Forces of Nigeria to boost the capacity of medical personnel in the management of COVID-19.

“The training package is a Train-the-Trainer, where the beneficiaries are expected to train other personnel at hospitals, related medical facilities and other places of deployment, to enhance capacity building in the management of the pandemic.

“Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria COVID-19 case management/IPC training will be conducted in 8 designated military centres across the country, namely Headquarters 1 Division Kaduna, 6 Division Port Harcourt, 7 Division Maiduguri, 81 Division Lagos and Headquarters 82 Division Enugu. Others are Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Calabar, Headquarters Tactical Air Command Makurdi and Headquarters Guards Brigade Abuja.”

