Covid -19: 23 vehicles impounded as Niger CP monitors lockdown.

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

At least no fewer than twenty three vehicles (23) conveying two hundred and eighty one (280) passengers have been impounded by the security committee in Niger state for violating lockdown order of the state government.

Again, four tricycles and two other motorcycles have also been impounded within the period for flouting the order aimed at mitigating the spread of CoronaVirus pandemic.

Chairman of the committee and Commissioner of Police in charge of Niger state Adamu Usman announced this while addressing Newsmen after leading members to monitor the level of compliance of the directive in Minna.

Usman said some of the impounded items include two trailers, fifteen buses, six vehicles, and two motorcycles that were stationed at Maitumbi and B division police stations

He however expressed satisfaction of the level of compliance by Nigerlites on the stay at home order and subsequent lockdown which he said is for people’s benefit.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) stressed the need for political office holders in Niger state to return to their constituency and sensitise their people on the need to adhere strictly to lockdown directive and also abide by experts advice to stay clear of Coronavirus.

CP further spoke of plans that the committee to provide the four entry/exit points of Bida, Suleja, Kontagora, and Gwada roads with concrete barriers to reduce influx of people and vehicles to Niger state.

Amongst security agencies that participated in the four hours monitoring exercise in Bosso and Chanchaga Local government Areas as well as Minna the state capital are Army, Customs, Immigration, FRSC, NSCDC, NDLEA, DSS and Correctional service.