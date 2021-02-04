COVID-19: 2 die as Kano govt shuts private hospital that attend to severe cases

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Fagge

Kano state government has shut down UMC Hospital for treating patients with severe COVID-19 cases, leading to death of two of the patients.

The state government, through its Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba said the medical faciility was shut down because it failed to refer the patients in the state capital to designated isolation centres in the state.

Garba said in the statement that the action was in parallel with standard set by the state Task Force on COVID-19 that requires such facility to attend only to mild cases of the disease.

He said “as a result of its inaction, two confirmed patients with severe cases died, one at the facility and another on the way to the hospital.”

Malam Garba, who was in company with the commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa during a visit to the hospital, said it would remain closed pending resolutiom of the matter between the management and the state governent.

The commissioner stated that two other patients with severe cases of the disease have been transfered to isolation centre, while other patients on admission have been taken to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

